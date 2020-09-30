Paris explosion caused by operational Rafale jet, not bomb

The powerful explosion that occured in Paris on Wednesday was caused by a fighter jet crossing the sound barrier, Sputnik reported.

Informing about the source of the explosion, the prefecture said in a tweet, "A very loud sound was heard in Paris and the Paris region. There was no explosion, this is a fighter plane that went over the sound barrier."

"[It was] an operational Rafale jet of the 113 airbase in Saint-Dizier, which assisted an aircraft that lost a radio signal and was authorized to break the sound barrier to assist the airplane in difficulty. It broke the sound barrier in the east of Paris," Sputnik quoted the Defence Ministry Spokesperson as saying. (ANI)

Also Read: Biden vows to rejoin Paris Agreement set new standards