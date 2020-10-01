Left Menu
Development News Edition

Argentina confirms new 14,392 COVID-19 cases, caseload crosses 7.5 lakh

Argentina has confirmed 14,392 new cases of the coronavirus across the country within the past 24 hours marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, with the total number of people infected with COVID-19 having reached 751,001, the national Ministry of Health said.

ANI | Buenos Aires | Updated: 01-10-2020 08:14 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 08:14 IST
Argentina confirms new 14,392 COVID-19 cases, caseload crosses 7.5 lakh
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Buenos Aires [Argentina], October 1 (ANI/Sputnik): Argentina has confirmed 14,392 new cases of the coronavirus across the country within the past 24 hours marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, with the total number of people infected with COVID-19 having reached 751,001, the national Ministry of Health said. A day earlier, Argentina recorded 13,477 new COVID-19 cases and 406 fatalities.

"Today, 14,392 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of [COVID-19] positive tests in the country to 751,001," the ministry said in a daily bulletin on late Wednesday. The death toll from the coronavirus has risen by 419 to 16,937 people within the same period of time.

The number of recovered patients has reached 594,645, the ministry added. The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 33.8 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

Lonza confident of 2020 target for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine supply

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Australia's hotspot virus state Victoria reports 800th death, other states ease restrictions

Australias coronavirus hotspot state Victoria reported its 800th death from the virus on Thursday, but low case numbers raised the prospect of a COVID-normal 2021 without lockdowns or social restrictions, said the state premier.Were confide...

World Bank approves US$500m loan for basic infrastructure services in Colombia

The World Bank Board of Directors today approved a US500 million loan to guarantee the continuity of and access to basic infrastructure services for the most vulnerable groups in Colombia. The financing will also promote the development of ...

Mexican artists, activists oppose president's proposed funding shakeup

Mexican artists and human rights activists are protesting against a funding plan proposed by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obradors ruling party, accusing the government of infringing on the independence of arts and science.Opposition to th...

Google unveils latest Pixel phone, rolls out new TV service

Google will try to make a bigger splash in the smartphone market with a cheaper high-end model while it also aims to expand its presence on bigger screens with a new TV service. The products unveiled Wednesday focus on two areas where Googl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020