Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ahead of crucial EU summit, Merkel criticises China over Hong Kong, other 'dreadful' rights issues

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has criticised China over recent developments in Hong Kong and other "dreadful and often horrible" human rights issues.

ANI | Berlin | Updated: 01-10-2020 08:52 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 08:52 IST
Ahead of crucial EU summit, Merkel criticises China over Hong Kong, other 'dreadful' rights issues
German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Image Credit: ANI

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has criticised China over recent developments in Hong Kong and other "dreadful and often horrible" human rights issues. Merkel made the remarks on Wednesday while addressing the Bundestag, the German Parliament, ahead of a two-day European Union special summit, where all heads of government will gather to discuss China as a top item of the agenda, underlining Europe's deepening sense of unease amid the US-China rivalry, South China Morning Post reported.

During her address, the German leader also lauded Chinese President Xi Jinping's speech at the United Nations General Assembly, where he promised to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060 and to cap carbon dioxide emissions by 2030. "Looking at the development challenges for China, these targets really are ambitious and they should provide an inspiration for us in Europe as well, to live up to our promises," she said. "I think it's not in dispute when it comes to climate, we need to work with China - it is the largest emitter worldwide." Merkel made it clear that while dealing with China, Germany will clearly express its different opinions.

"Of course, dialogue with China also means that we very clearly express our different opinions. After all, we have fundamentally different social systems - just look at the ways in which artificial intelligence is used in China," she said. "We have pointed out we are deeply concerned about the development in Hong Kong, where the 'one country, two systems' principle is being increasingly undermined. We are going to keep addressing that, just as we do on the dreadful and often horrible treatment of minority rights in China," she added.

Merkel made no mentions of Germany 5G policy even through her cabinet was nearing the end of discussion over a new law on IT security, according to local media reports. Some German lawmakers have been calling for the exclusion of Chinese tech giant Huawei Technology, while others raise concerns over the possibility of retaliation from Beijing, such as punitive measures against the lucrative German car industry. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

Lonza confident of 2020 target for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine supply

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Kremlin critic Navalny to magazine: Putin was behind crime against me

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny told a German magazine that Russian President Vladimir Putin was behind what Germany has said was poisoning and stressed that he was not afraid.I claim that Putin is behind the crime and I dont have any other v...

NBA-Lakers dominate Heat for lopsided win in Game 1 of NBA Finals

Heavy favorites Los Angeles Lakers dismantled the Miami Heat 116-98 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday, as their opponent struggled with injuries after making a fast start. The Heat got a 13-point leg up in the first quarter but the l...

Australian job vacancies surge in the three months to August

Australian job vacancies surged in the three months to August, official data showed on Thursday, as the easing of coronavirus restrictions across much of the country spurred demand for labour. Job vacancies jumped a whopping 59.4 in the thr...

Trump vs Biden I: Betting Markets Give it to 'Not-So-Sleepy Joe' says Cloudbet

Joe Biden, the Democratic candidate for the U.S. presidency, won support from the betting public as he withstood a hail of bluster and interjection from President Donald Trump during a combative and fiery first presidential debate. Odds on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020