Police chief of Afghanistan's Shah Wali Kot district injured in mine blast

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 01 (ANI/Sputnik): The police chief of the Shah Wali Kot District of Afghanistan's Kandahar Province has been injured in a mine explosion, a security source told Sputnik on Thursday. "A bomb blast hit the police chief of Shah Wali Kot District, Col. Pacha Khan, late yesterday and injured [him] along with three guards," the source said.

The Taliban Islamist movement, which is responsible for many attacks across the country, has not commented on the incident yet. The police chief of the Shah Wali Kot was also injured by a car bomb attack on the police headquarters three months ago. (ANI/Sputnik)