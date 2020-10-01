India, Myanmar hold foreign office consultations, discuss range of issues
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla held a virtual meeting with Soe Han, Permanent Secretary of Myanmar, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Thursday, during which he assured the neighbouring country that it is an integral element of India's Neighbourhood First and Act East policies.
"FS @harshvshringla and Myanmar Permanent Secretary U Soe Han @SoeHan11had a useful exchange on a range of issues at the India-Myanmar Foreign Office Consultations today (Thursday). Myanmar is an integral element of India's Neighbourhood First and Act East policies," MEA Anurag Srivastava tweeted. (ANI)
