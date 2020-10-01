India, Myanmar hold foreign office consultations, discuss range of issues

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla held a virtual meeting with Soe Han, Permanent Secretary of Myanmar, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Thursday, during which he assured the neighbouring country that it is an integral element of India's Neighbourhood First and Act East policies.

