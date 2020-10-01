Suicide attacker blows himself up in front of election commissioner's house in Kabul

A suicide attacker on Thursday blew up himself in Kabul in front of the house of Yalda Azimi, a provincial commissioner of the Independent Election Commission (IEC), TOLO news reported. It was further reported that the IEC official has not been harmed due to the attack.

The incident happened in the PD8 of Kabul city. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

