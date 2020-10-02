Indian Embassy in Madagascar to go solar on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary

Madagascar Prime Minister Christian Ntsay along with Ambassador Abhay Kumar will inaugurate the solar power plant here at the Indian Embassy on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi today. Indian Ambassador to Madagascar Abhay Kumar shared the information on twitter.

"On 2 October 2020, as part of the grand finale of 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi, India in Madagascar and Comoros will make a switch to solar power. Please don't miss this historic moment and catch us live at 5 pm (IST)," Ambassador Kumar tweeted. In another tweet, he wrote, "Following the words of Mahatma Gandhi, 'Be the change you see in the world.' On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti is going to be the first Indian Embassy to go solar."

October 2 is celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti in India and around the world. (ANI)