Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Embassy in Madagascar to go solar on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary

Madagascar Prime Minister Christian Ntsay along with Ambassador Abhay Kumar will inaugurate the solar power plant here at the Indian Embassy on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi today.

ANI | Antananarivo | Updated: 02-10-2020 05:49 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 05:49 IST
Indian Embassy in Madagascar to go solar on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary
Madagascar Prime Minister Christian Ntsay along with Ambassador Abhay Kumar (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Madagascar Prime Minister Christian Ntsay along with Ambassador Abhay Kumar will inaugurate the solar power plant here at the Indian Embassy on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi today. Indian Ambassador to Madagascar Abhay Kumar shared the information on twitter.

"On 2 October 2020, as part of the grand finale of 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi, India in Madagascar and Comoros will make a switch to solar power. Please don't miss this historic moment and catch us live at 5 pm (IST)," Ambassador Kumar tweeted. In another tweet, he wrote, "Following the words of Mahatma Gandhi, 'Be the change you see in the world.' On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti is going to be the first Indian Embassy to go solar."

October 2 is celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti in India and around the world. (ANI)

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Britain, EU split on state aid in crunch week of trade talks - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Argentina central bank says will allow managed peso float

Argentinas central bank said on Thursday that it would allow a managed float of the peso currency and abandon its current uniform daily devaluation strategy as it seeks to adapt its monetary policy amid sharpening economic turmoil.The move ...

Saudi Arabia imposes new tax on property deals, exempts them from VAT

Saudi Arabia will exempt real estate transactions from a 15 value-added tax and instead impose a new 5 tax on property deals, said a royal order issued by King Salman on Friday.The kingdoms finance minister said on Twitter that the order, w...

Australia's COVID-19 hotspot state says daily cases near 4-month low

New daily coronavirus infections in Australias hotspot state Victoria have fallen to a near four-month low, authorities said on Friday, as other states recorded only imported cases raising the prospect of more domestic borders reopening. Th...

Mainland China reports 10 COVID-19 cases vs 11 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Oct. 1, down from 11 a day earlier, the countrys health authority reported on Friday.The National Health Commission said in a statement all new cases were imported infections involving travel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020