Harsh Vardhan participates in WHO virtual information session on COVID-19

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday participated in a virtual information session of World Health Organisation (WHO) on COVID-19, ahead of the Special Session of the WHO Executive Board. The session was chaired by Jane Ellison, WHO's Executive Director, External Relations and Governance.

"Today, I participated in a WHO virtual information session on COVID-19 chaired by Executive Director, External Relations and Governance, WHO, Jane Ellison. Member States dedicated the session to preparations for the Special Session of the WHO Executive Board," Union Minister wrote on Twitter. He said that Director, Governing Bodies (WHO), Timothy Armstrong provided an update on methods of work being done at WHO in view of the coronavirus.

"Director, Governing Bodies, WHO Timothy Armstrong provided an update on methods of work and Asst DG, WHO Mariangela Simao on ACT-COVAX. Head of Secretariat, Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response, WHO, Anders Nordstrom spoke on EB draft program," Vardhan said. Director-General, WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and WHO Representative to India, Dr Hendrik Jan Bekedam were also present.

"Assistant Director-General, WHO, Dr Hanan Balkhy, CEO, FINDdx, Boehme Catharina and Executive Director, Global Fund, Peter Sands provided an update on ACT-Diagnostic pillar. Director-General, WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and WHO Representative to India, Dr Hendrik Jan Bekedam were also present," Vardhan said in a subsequent tweet. (ANI)