US lawmakers introduce resolution to honour Mahatma Gandhi

A bipartisan group of six US lawmakers on Thursday introduced a resolution in the US House of Representatives honouring the life of Mahatma Gandhi and his enduring legacy in the present world on his 151st birth anniversary. Gandhi's legacy has had a lasting impact on spreading peace and promoting nonviolent protest as the best and most effective method to remedy unjust social and political conditions across India and the entire world, said the resolution.

The resolution was introduced by Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, together with India Caucus Chairmen Brad Sherman and George Holding, as well as Representatives Ami Bera, Pramila Jayapal, and Ro Khanna. Despite facing tremendous hardship and injustice throughout his life, Gandhi never wavered in his fight for freedom, dignity and equality for all, Krishnamoorthi noted.

"As we celebrate the anniversary of his birth on October 2nd, I am proud to honour Mahatma Gandhi's incredible life and enduring legacy through this bipartisan resolution," said Krishnamoorthi. The resolution encourages the people of the United States to observe the International Day of Non-Violence; supports freedom of religion around the world; encourages individual and community self-improvement and civic education; and recognises that elections, democracy, and freedom are essential rights for all people.

Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted non-violent resistance and was in the forefront of the freedom struggle against the colonial British rule. This led to India finally achieving its independence in 1947. Fondly known as Bapu, his unwavering belief in 'Swaraj' (self-governance) and 'Ahimsa' (non-violence) won him accolades across the world.

Globally, Gandhi's birth anniversary is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence. Several events were held in India and across the world to mark the occasion.

"His principle of non-violent protest spawned civil rights movements around the world and continues to inspire similarly non-violent movements to this day. I am proud to play my part in honouring his legacy through this resolution and to encourage the people of the United States to observe the International Day of Nonviolence in his memory.," he added. (ANI)