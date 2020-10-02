69 held, 20 fined in Hong Kong for 'participating' in National Day protest

At least 69 people were arrested for allegedly participating in an "unauthorised" pro-democracy demonstration on China's National Day on Thursday and around 20 were fined for alleged violations of COVID-19 social distancing regulations, Hong Kong Free Press (HKFP) reported. Riot police were heavily deployed across Hong Kong to prevent the demonstration, planned for the afternoon.

According to HKFP, police raised a blue flag twice in the space of a few minutes, warning the protesters that they were participating in an unauthorised assembly and were in breach of the law. The blue flag is used to declare an assembly unlawful, warning of deployment of force unless protesters disperse. Police also sealed off parts of Paterson Street as dozens, including journalists remain inside the cordoned area.

Several protesters chanted anti-police slogans and "revolution of our times," the second half of a popular protest slogan that begins with "Liberate Hong Kong." Anti-government protests have been rocking Hong Kong since last year. The enactment of draconian national security law in Hong Kong in June to stop people from protesting has intensified the demonstrations.

The national security law imposed by Beijing on Hong Kong criminalises any act of secession (breaking away from China), subversion (undermining the power or authority of the central government), terrorism and collusion with foreign forces, with punishments of up to life in prison. It came into effect from July 1. (ANI)