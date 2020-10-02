President Kovind wishes Donald Trump, Melania speedy recovery from COVID-19

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday extended his wishes to US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a "speedy recovery" from COVID-19. "I wish President Donald Trump @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and First Lady Melania Trump @FLOTUS a speedy recovery. Our prayers and best wishes are with you during this time," President Kovind tweeted.

Earlier in the day, President Trump had announced that he and his wife Melania had tested positive for coronavirus. Meanwhile, Melania tweeted that they are quarantining at home. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also wished his "friend" Trump and Melania a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said: "Wishing my friend @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUSa quick recovery and good health." Donald Trump and Melania underwent COVID-19 test after the president's top adviser Hope Hicks tested positive for coronavirus. (ANI)