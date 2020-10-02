Gandhi's vision will continue to inspire us: Chinese ambassador to India
Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong on Friday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary on Friday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 15:31 IST
"Pay my respects to #MahatmaGandhi on his birth anniversary. His vision and wisdom will continue to inspire all of us today," Weidong tweeted on Friday.
The United Nations has marked October 2 as the International Day of Non-Violence. Several events were held in India and across the world to mark the occasion. (ANI)
