Russia conducted over 47.2 mln COVID-19 tests

"We have conducted over 47.2 million coronavirus tests in Russia. 226,435 people are remaining under medical supervision," the watchdog said in a statement.

Rospotrebnadzor added that Russia conducted 423,000 tests in the past 24 hours alone.