Second Nepal-India Franchise Investment Expo and Conclave to start from October 16

The second edition of the Nepal-India Franchise Investment Expo and Conclave will be held from October 16-18 through customised 3-D technology-enabled virtual platform, the organisers announced. According to an official statement by the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, "This three-day Summit would be hosted through a customised 3-D technology-enabled virtual platform, which has been developed exclusively for the event."

The Embassy along with its partners -- Federation of Nepalese Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Nepal franchise.com -- has been hosting the annual event. "India and Nepal are economies with bustling start-up ecosystems. Brands and franchisees from both sides stand to benefit immensely from such events as they provide an opportunity for entrepreneurs to quickly start their businesses, understand how brands are established and build upon the existing success of these brands in their domestic economy," the release stated.

"The second edition of this summit will help bring the leading Indian iconic brands to Nepal and Nepali brands to India. Their entry into each other's economy will not only bring investment but also stimulate technology transfers and business knowhow," it added. The Embassy further said, "Indian business sector remains steadfast in its commitment of shared prosperity with its Nepali counterparts. The enthusiastic participation of the business community in events of this nature, only re-confirms this belief."

The first edition of the summit was held in May 2019 with an outpouring number of participants and enthusiasts, which got an overwhelming response. It had close to 70 leading Indian brands and around 20 Nepali brands participating. The earlier edition witnessed more than 2,000 entrepreneurs from Nepal who were provided the opportunity to engage with various Indian brands and explore business opportunities. There were more than 50 business engagement leads generated during the event. (ANI)