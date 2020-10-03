Left Menu
Nepal PM Secretariat's three advisors, two officials test COVID-19 positive

Three advisors and two officials from Nepal PM Secretariat including Chief Secretary and Secretariat Photographer have tested positive for coronavirus, the advisors announced on Saturday.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 03-10-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 18:16 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Oli's Political Advisor Bishnu Rimal took to Twitter to announce about his infection while requesting people who came to his contact to take care of themselves.

"I was confirmed COVID-19 positive after the PCR (polymerise chain reaction) test that I took yesterday. Meanwhile, I urge all those who have come in contact with me to take care of their health," Rimal tweeted on Saturday afternoon. Prime Minister Oli's Press Advisor, Surya Thapa also confirmed himself being tested positive via Facebook.

"I was confirmed COVID-19 positive after the PCR (polymerise chain reaction) test that I took yesterday. Meanwhile, I urge all those who have come in contact with me to take care of their health," Rimal tweeted on Saturday afternoon. Prime Minister Oli's Press Advisor, Surya Thapa also confirmed himself being tested positive via Facebook.

"From yesterday's PCR test I have been tested corona-positive. Meanwhile, I urge all those who have come in contact with me to take special care of their health," Thapa stated. In a telephone conversation with ANI, Thapa said, "We underwent COVID-19 test on Friday. I was tested positive along with two other advisors and Chief Personal Secretary of Prime Minister. Political Advisor Bishnu Rimal, Foreign Affairs Advisor Dr Rajan Bhattarai and Chief Personal Secretary Indra Bhandari have tested positive in PCR test. Secretariat Photographer Rajan Kafle has also tested positive."

It has not been clear about the status of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and there was no response to the query about it. Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, 68 years old, recently had his kidney transplanted and has been facing problems in the chest.

Oli is always surrounded by his aides who have now tested COVID-19 positive and had held multiple rounds of meeting with other senior leaders and multiple rounds of the cabinet meeting. Aides of PM Oli who tested positive for the virus have not mentioned further about whether they are symptomatic or asymptomatic. (ANI)

