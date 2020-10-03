Left Menu
India to observe one day state mourning tomorrow on demise of Emir of Kuwait

India will observe one day of state mourning on October 4 (Sunday) as a mark of respect for the departed dignitary His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said.

Updated: 03-10-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 18:46 IST
Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait. Image Credit: ANI

India will observe one day of state mourning on October 4 (Sunday) as a mark of respect for the departed dignitary His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said. "His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, passed away on September 29. As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the Indian Government has decided that there will be one day's State mourning on October 4 throughout India," MHA said in a statement.

The National Flag will be flown at half-mast on all buildings throughout India where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day, the MHA added. Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah passed away on Tuesday in a hospital in the United States. He was 91.

According to Sputnik, the news of Emir's demise was confirmed by the minister responsible for his affairs on September 29. He became Kuwait's Emir in January 2006 after the death of Sheikh Jaber al-Sabah.

Upon his death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences describing him as a "beloved leader" of the Arab world and a "close friend" of India. PM Modi said the late leader played a leading role in strengthening bilateral relations and always took special care of the Indian community in Kuwait.

The state-run TV on September 30 reported Kuwait's Crown Prince Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah of taking the constitutional oath before the country's unicameral parliament as the new ruler of the Persian Gulf monarchy. (ANI)

