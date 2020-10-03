Left Menu
Former US President wishes for speedy recovery of Donald Trump, First Lady

Former US President Barack Obama has extended his prayer for the speedy recovery of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after they were tested positive for coronavirus.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-10-2020 22:47 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 22:47 IST
Donald Trump and Barack Obama . Image Credit: ANI

Former US President Barack Obama has extended his prayer for the speedy recovery of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after they were tested positive for coronavirus. Speaking during a virtual fundraiser with Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris for the Biden-Harris campaign, CNN quoted Obama as saying, "Let me start by the way, by just stating that we are in the midst of a big political fight. And we take that very seriously. We also want to extend our best wishes to the President of the United States, the first lady."

He further said, "Michelle and I are hopeful that they and others who have been affected by COVID-19 around the country are getting the care that they need, that they are going to be on the path to a speedy recovery." Earlier, the White House had announced that Trump will be staying at Walter Reed hospital for "next few days" following the "recommendation of his physician and medical experts".

Meanwhile, Sputnik reported US Republican Senator for Wisconsin Ron Johnson being the third Senator to have tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours. The other Senators are Mike Lee and Thom Tillis. (ANI)

