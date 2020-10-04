Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi Arabia resumes Umrah pilgrimage to Mecca

The Saudi Arabian authorities resumed on late Saturday the Umrah pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca, the kingdom's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said.

ANI | Riyadh | Updated: 04-10-2020 11:21 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 11:17 IST
Saudi Arabia resumes Umrah pilgrimage to Mecca
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], October 4 (ANI/Sputnik): The Saudi Arabian authorities resumed on late Saturday the Umrah pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca, the kingdom's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said. Riyadh suspended the pilgrimage for foreign and domestic Muslims in March, after Saudi Arabia reported its first COVID-19 case.

"The resumption of the Umrah pilgrimage will take place in four stages, during the first stage it will resume from October 4 only by 30 per cent, the second stage will begin on October 18 with a 75 per cent participation of willing pilgrims, and from November 1, Umrah will gradually begin to accept the participation of all interested pilgrims from within the country and from abroad, 100 per cent conducting of Umrah, as it was before, depends on when the end of the pandemic is announced or when the danger disappears," the ministry told the Saudi Press Agency. Over 108,000 foreign and local pilgrims, who are in the country, have now received permission to take part in Umrah.

Protective measures, such as disinfection and social distancing, will be taken during the pilgrimage. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 return without Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder?

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

One killed, 19 missing in floods in France and Italy

Study focuses on bacterium linked to deadly childhood disorder

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

UP govt subverted justice then recommended CBI probe into Hathras incident: Brinda Karat

By Amit Kumar CPI M Polit Bureau member Brinda Karat on Sunday alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government subverted justice in the Hathras incident and then recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI into the matter.They ...

Myanmar volunteers under strain as coronavirus toll grows

As Myanmars coronavirus infections soar, the work never seems to stop for volunteers who have stepped in to help carry those suspected of symptoms to quarantine centres or hospitals. The situation is not good. Our ambulances and crews cant ...

Zydus Healthcare launches generic anti-diabetic Dapagliflozin tablets in India

Drug firm Zydus Healthcare on Sunday said it has launched generic anti-diabetic Dapagliflozin tablets across the country under the brand name Dapaglyn at highly affordable price to increase patient access. The company has launched its Dapag...

Trump testing positive for COVID-19, a warning sign for Beijing

Beijing has good reason to be nervous about US President Donald Trumps diagnosis of testing positive for COVID-19 as his attacks on China regarding the pandemic would harden than ever before. Even at the First Presidential Debate, Trump sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020