Moscow Mayor says city hospitals overwhelmed, although COVID-19 situation stabilised

Moscow [Russia], October 4 (ANI/Sputnik): The overall coronavirus situation in the Russian capital has stabilised, although hospitals are seeing an uptick in the number of COVID-19 patients, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Sunday. "We see how actively our hospitals are being loaded, the situation has somewhat stabilised, but the number of [hospitalised] patients is still slowly but surely approaching a thousand people a day, many of them are seriously ill," Sobyanin said in an interview with the Russia-1 broadcaster.

The Moscow mayor added that the city authorities were not yet planning to convert regular hospitals into specialised COVID-19 facilities. "We have backup mobile hospitals for this situation, so we are not going to convert hospitals. However, certain [hospital] buildings are reserved for that," Sobyanin said.

Moscow has so far registered 300,613 COVID-19 cases, 5,314 of which were fatal. In the past day alone, the capital saw 2,884 new cases of infection (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read: First Russian volunteers inoculated with China's COVID-19 vaccine