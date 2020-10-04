Azerbaijani Defence Ministry says city of Ganja under fire by Armenian armed forces

Moscow [Russia], October 4 (ANI/Sputnik): The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry said on Sunday that the city of Ganja has come under fire by the Armenian military. "Urgent! The Azerbaijan city of Ganja has come under fire by the Armenian armed forces," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

It added that the Azerbaijani cities of Terter and Horadiz were also shelled by the Armenian army. "Currently, the Armenian armed forces are inflicting rocket strikes on the Terter city and Horadiz city of the Fizuli region from the territory of Khankendi. The Azerbaijan Army is taking adequate retaliatory measures against the enemy," the ministry told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, Armenian Defence Ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan said that Baku was shelling civilian targets in the capital of the unrecognised republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Stepanakert. Fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan broke out a week ago, with the two sides accusing each other of initiating attacks against civilian population points in the breakaway region. (ANI/Sputnik)