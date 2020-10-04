Reports emerge of ISI's involvement in car bomb explosion in Afghanistan's Nangarhar

Reports have emerged of the ISI's involvement in the car bomb explosion in Nangarhar even as the Afghan govt accused the Taliban and other terrorist groups of continuing crimes against the people of Afghanistan. "The Taliban and other terrorist groups in collusion with them continue their terrorist activities and, like today's terrorist attack in Nangarhar, kill civilians every day and destroy public infrastructures," according to a Presidential Palace statement reported by Tolo News.

Ahmad Shuja, DG for international affairs & regional cooperation, Office of the National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan tweeted, "Images of dead and injured children in Taliban's car bomb in Nangarhar are too gruesome to share, but the toll today is a stark reminder of the real cost of the Taliban's daily acts of terrorism. The group is using the lives of civilians to bargain for more power. Unconscionable." He added, "Time for Taliban to admit that this is a morally bankrupt way to build a so-called Islamic government. You are using terrorism to reinstate tyranny. Where's the jihad in that?"

In reply, one user said, "Only because of Pakistan we are facing these days." One user also said that Pakistan is playing a dangerous game in Afghanistan. "Days after @DrabdullahCE visited #Pakistan & was assured that Pak will use its influence over #Taliban to ensure reduction in violence, a car-bomb today in Nangarhar province killed at least 15 people & wounded 34 others. Pakistan is playing a dangerous game in Afghanistan," the user wrote.

At least 15 people were killed and more than 30 wounded in a car bomb explosion near the district governor's compound in Ghanikhil district in the eastern province of Nangarhar on Saturday afternoon, TOLO news reported. Abdullah Orakzai, the key leader of the Islamic State in Khorasan Province's (ISKP), who was responsible for the recent Jalalabad prison attack, was killed in an operation by Afghan forces, the National Directorate of Security (NDS) announced in August.

Assadullah, a Pakistan-origin terrorist operating in Afghanistan as the head of intelligence for the ISIS Khorasan branch, was killed in an operation by Afghan security forces early this month. (ANI)

Also Read: UNSC is committed to Afghanistan's sovereignty: Khalilzad