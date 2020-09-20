Left Menu
UNSC is committed to Afghanistan's sovereignty: Khalilzad

The statement issued by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Afghanistan peace negotiations highlights its commitment to Afghanistan's "sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity & national unity", said US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad, reported the Tolo News on Sunday.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 20-09-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 20:05 IST
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The ambassador said that the statement "supports the path the parties are currently on, which is to find a political settlement that accommodates all Afghans, one the region and international community can endorse in spirit and in action." He called it a "unique moment for Afghanistan" adding that the opportunity must be seized.

The ambassador said that the statement "supports the path the parties are currently on, which is to find a political settlement that accommodates all Afghans, one the region and international community can endorse in spirit and in action." He called it a "unique moment for Afghanistan" adding that the opportunity must be seized.

"This is a unique moment for Afghanistan. Not only are Afghan parties negotiating directly, but as indicated by the UNSC statement, there is broad international support for a negotiated political settlement and peace in Afghanistan. This unique opportunity must be seized," he said in a subsequent tweet. The UNSC on Friday issued a statement wherein it welcomed the start of the Afghanistan peace negotiations in Doha, Qatar.

"The members of the Security Council reaffirmed the Security Council's strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and national unity of Afghanistan," the UNSC said in a statement. "The members of the Security Council recognized that a sustainable peace can be achieved only through a comprehensive and inclusive Afghan-led, Afghan-owned peace process that aims at a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire, as well as an inclusive political settlement to end the conflict in Afghanistan," it added.

The statement further said that the members of the Security Council "strongly encouraged" parties to the negotiations -- Taliban and the Afghan government -- "to continue pursuing confidence-building measures, including reduction in violence, and to continue to engage in good faith." "The members of the Security Council reaffirmed the importance of the United Nations' role in promoting peace and stability in Afghanistan and welcomed the efforts of all regional and international partners of Afghanistan in facilitating intra-Afghan negotiations and in helping the parties reach peace," it said further.

According to Tolo News, a joint meeting between the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Taliban is expected on Saturday in Doha to resolve the "disputed points regarding rules and regulations", as per sources on both sides. Tolo News further reported that the two negotiating parties have a disagreement on four issues-- one of which includes the use of the word 'war' which the Taliban prefers to replace it with 'conflict'.

The opening ceremony of the Intra-Afghan negotiations was held in Doha, a week ago. Tolo News reports that the negotiating parties have held three official meetings, five advance meetings by contact groups to discuss the agenda and rules of talks.

