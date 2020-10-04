Left Menu
Development News Edition

US condemns arrest of over 80 Hong Kong protesters for 'participating' in National Day protest

The United States has condemned the Hong Kong government's arbitrary arrest of more than 80 people for allegedly participating in an "unauthorised" pro-democracy demonstration on China's National Day on Thursday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-10-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 21:58 IST
US condemns arrest of over 80 Hong Kong protesters for 'participating' in National Day protest
US State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus. Image Credit: ANI

The United States has condemned the Hong Kong government's arbitrary arrest of more than 80 people for allegedly participating in an "unauthorised" pro-democracy demonstration on China's National Day that was held on Thursday. According to an official statement by the US State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus, "We are outraged at the Hong Kong government's arbitrary arrest of more than 80 people on October 1. A stable and prosperous Hong Kong depends on honoring the rights of assembly, free speech, and other fundamental freedoms. By repressing peaceful public opinion, the Hong Kong government once again shows its complicity with the Chinese Communist Party's evisceration of Hong Kong's autonomy and freedoms of its people."

She condemned the Hong Kong authorities for their "continued use of law enforcement for political purposes, which is contrary to the preservation of the rule of law, and respect for human rights, including the rights to assembly and free expression". These arrests again underscore Beijing's complete dismantlement of One Country Two Systems that the PRC promised to uphold, the Spokesperson added.

On October 1, the Hong Kong Free Press reported that the protesters participated in an "unauthorised" pro-democracy demonstration on China's National Day on Thursday and around 20 were fined for alleged violations of COVID-19 social distancing regulations. Several protesters raised anti-police slogans and "revolution of our times," the second half of a popular protest slogan that begins with "Liberate Hong Kong."

Anti-government protests have been rocking Hong Kong since last year. The enactment of draconian national security law in Hong Kong in June to stop people from protesting has intensified the demonstrations. The national security law imposed by Beijing on Hong Kong criminalises any act of secession (breaking away from China), subversion (undermining the power or authority of the central government), terrorism and collusion with foreign forces, with punishments of up to life in prison. It came into effect from July 1. (ANI)

Also Read: International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

TRENDING

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 return without Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder?

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Virgin River Season 2 & 3 confirmed, cast revealed, what latest we know

One killed, 19 missing in floods in France and Italy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

85 new COVID-19 cases reported in Chandigarh

Eighty-five new coronavirus cases were reported here in the last 24 hours, taking the tally in Chandigarh to 12,445, according to the Health Department of the Union Territory on Sunday.Out of the total coronavirus cases, the active cases st...

Golf-Rai beats Fleetwood in playoff to clinch Scottish Open title

Englands Aaron Rai claimed his second European Tour title after edging out compatriot Tommy Fleetwood in a playoff at the Scottish Open on Sunday. Rai fired eight birdies in the final round to sign for a brilliant seven-under-par 64 and set...

IPL 13: We were unpredictable as bowling unit, says Krunal

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya lauded the bowling unit of the side after the 38-run win against SunRisers Hyderabad at Sharjah Cricket Ground and said all the bowlers bowled really well. Defending a total of 208, Mumbai bowlers re...

District Chief in Afghanistan's Helmand Province killed in blast: Governor's Spokesman

Kabul Afghanistan, October 4 ANISputnik Naqibullah Roshan, a district chief in the Afghan province of Helmand, has been killed in a blast, Omar Zwak, the spokesman for the provincial governor, said on Sunday.Roshan, a leading official in La...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020