Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian American Trump supporters outside Walter Reed hospital call for prayers as President is treated

A prayer vigil was held on Sunday evening for President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump by the Indian American community to wish them a speedy recovery. His supporters not only gathered outside the hospital but also showed support virtually from cities across the United States.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-10-2020 04:47 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 04:47 IST
Indian American Trump supporters outside Walter Reed hospital call for prayers as President is treated
Indian American Trump standing outside Walter Reed hospital showing support to US President as he continues to be treated for COVID-19.. Image Credit: ANI

By Reena Bhardwaj A prayer vigil was held on Sunday evening for President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump by the Indian American community to wish them a speedy recovery. His supporters not only gathered outside the hospital but also showed support virtually from cities across the United States.

"I would like to thank the people of our community who are there at the Walter Reed hospital, praying for our President Trump and the First Lady. Despite being diagnosed with COVID-19, our President and his supporters have done more than what Biden has done in 47 years," said Nisha Sharma, Congressional candidate from California District 11. The community members chanted mantras and echoed the sound of the conch shell or Shankha for the speedy recovery of President Trump and the First Lady.

Sentinels of Dharma, a Hindu American organization hosted the event. During the prayer meeting, Indian Americans also endorsed President Trump in his re-election bid and reached out to other community members all over the country to campaign in his favour. President Trump could be released from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as soon as Monday, his medical team said in an update on Sunday to members of the White House press pool, as the president continues his treatment on dexamethasone and Remdesivir to fight coronavirus.

Dr. Sean Conley said Trump has experienced two episodes of transient drops in oxygen levels. From Thursday into Friday morning, Conley said Trump was doing well with mild symptoms and oxygen levels in the high 90s. By later Friday morning, the president had a high fever and his oxygen levels began dipping below 94 per cent. President Trump was admitted to Walter Reed on Friday after he announced that he and the First Lady had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Dozens of people stood outside the hospital waving Trump 2020 flags and holding signs since President Trump was admitted. American flags and flowers were piling up on the sign outside the hospital facility. Trump thanked his supporters Sunday morning on Twitter. (ANI)

TRENDING

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Report: Ex-pitcher Haeger, wanted by police, kills self

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-La Liga talking points

Talking points from the weekend in La Liga CAN COURTOIS SAVES HAND MADRID ANOTHER TITLEIt is often said that league titles are won by defences but in the case of Real Madrid, the phrase could be boiled down to the goalkeeper, namely a Thiba...

COVID-19: Indian American Trump supporters outside Walter Reed hospital call for prayers as President is being treated

By Reena Bhardwaj A prayer vigil was held on Sunday evening for President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump by the Indian American community to wish them a speedy recovery. His supporters not only gathered outside the hospital but also sho...

Congress to hold Satyagraha at Mahatma Gandhi, Ambedkar statues across country to demand justice for Hathras victim

Taking the battle to next level, Congress Party will be holding a silent sit-in at the state and district level across the country as part of the partys protest demanding justice for the victim and her family in Hathras incident. Congress G...

COVID-19: Indian American Trump supporters outside Walter Reed hospital call for prayers as President is being treated

By Reena Bhardwaj A prayer vigil was held on Sunday evening for President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump by the Indian American community to wish them a speedy recovery. His supporters not only gathered outside the hospital but also sho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020