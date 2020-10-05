Several dozen protesters detained at opposition rally in Minsk

Left Menu
Several dozen protesters have been detained at an unsanctioned opposition rally in the Belarusian capital, Minsk, on Sunday, a representative from the country's Interior Ministry told Sputnik.

05-10-2020
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Minsk [Belarus], October 5 (ANI/Sputnik): Several dozen protesters have been detained at an unsanctioned opposition rally in the Belarusian capital, Minsk, on Sunday, a representative from the country's Interior Ministry told Sputnik. "Several dozen people have been detained," the ministry representative said.

The Vesna human rights center, unregistered by the republic's authorities, said on Sunday that a total of over 190 people were detained during Sunday protests, in various Belarusian cities. Most of the detentions were made in Minsk. Unsanctioned opposition rallies were held across Belarus on Sunday, the latest in a series of protests that have been staged regularly on weekends since the country's August 9 presidential election, which saw incumbent Alexander Lukashenko win by a landslide. (ANI/Sputnik)

