Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two rockets hit Baghdad's residential area near Green Zone

Two rockets hit a residential area in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on Monday morning not far from the so-called green zone, an area with multiple government buildings and embassies, the Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported, citing the country's security officials.

ANI | Baghdad | Updated: 05-10-2020 15:43 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 15:39 IST
Two rockets hit Baghdad's residential area near Green Zone
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Baghdad [Iraq], October 5 (ANI/Sputnik): Two rockets hit a residential area in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on Monday morning not far from the so-called Green Zone, an area with multiple government buildings and embassies, the Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported, citing the country's security officials. "Terrorist groups fired two rockets on Monday morning ... in the direction of the Jadriya district. The first rocket fell behind the Babilon hotel next to one of the restaurants, the second one fell near the Iraqi Airways office," the press service said, as cited by the media outlet.

There were no injuries and casualties reported. The Baghdad green zone frequently suffers from rocket attacks. In mid-June, the joint command of the Iraqi armed forces said that Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi had ordered the creation of special committees to curb strikes on the zone.

On October 1, Al-Kadhimi said that his country was committed to defending foreign embassies and diplomatic missions amid the constant strikes and considered them to be an attempt to undermine the stability and relations of Iraq with its regional and international partners. The prime minister has previously stated that a number of countries, primarily the United States, wanted to close their diplomatic missions in the Iraqi capital if rocket attacks on the green zone continued. Western diplomats said that such plans were not related to their ties with Baghdad but came due to security concerns. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read: Rockets land near Erbil airport, Iraqi Kurdish security sources say

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

AIIMS Sushant report 'slap' on those 'defaming' Maha: Minister

The AIIMS medical board report ruling out murder angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput case is a slap for those who had defamed the Maharashtra government over the actors death, state Minister Jayant Patil said on Monday. Speaking to reporters ...

Ethiopia bans flights over dam for security reasons - aviation chief

Ethiopia has banned all flights over its giant new hydropower dam on the Blue Nile for security reasons, the head of its civil aviation authority said on Monday. Ethiopia is locked in a dispute with Egypt and Sudan over its 4 billion Grand ...

Zimbabwe finance minister says COVID-19 won't hit economy as hard as elsewhere

Zimbabwes finance minister said on Monday the economy would not be as severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as initially feared and foreign currency inflows had shown resilience. The southern African nation was already grappling with r...

Cong alleges 'witch-hunt' after CBI raids Shivakumar; links it to Karnataka bypolls

The Congress on Monday accused the BJP of playing an insidious game of intimidation through its puppet CBI after the agency conducted raids against its Karnataka unit chief D K Shivakumar. The opposition party questioned the timing of the r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020