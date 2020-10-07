US strongly condemns deadly terrorist attack in Syria's Al Bab: State Department

Left Menu
The United States is deeply concerned over the rising number of terrorist attacks in Syria and strongly condemns this week's deadly car bombing in the Syrian town of Al-Bab, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Wednesday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-10-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 18:45 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

"The United States strongly condemns the terrorist attack near a crowded traffic circle in al-Bab yesterday, which according to initial reports killed more than 20 innocent people and injured scores more," Ortagus said. "We are deeply troubled by the rise in such terrorist attacks in recent months, and we again remind all parties that violence impedes the hope for a lasting political resolution to the conflict in Syria as called for by UNSCR 2254."

On Tuesday, the state-run SANA news agency reported that dozens of civilians were killed and wounded in the blast, which occurred on the territory controlled by Turkish-backed armed groups. (ANI/Sputnik)

