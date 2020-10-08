Left Menu
Development News Edition

Human rights group hails acquittal of Pakistani Christian on death row for blasphemy

Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) hailed the Lahore High Court (LHC) verdict of acquitting Sawan Masih, a Christian man on death row from the last eight years.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-10-2020 17:42 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 17:42 IST
Human rights group hails acquittal of Pakistani Christian on death row for blasphemy
Pakistani Christians protesting in Geneva (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) hailed the Lahore High Court (LHC) verdict of acquitting Sawan Masih, a Christian man on death row from the last eight years.

Sawan Masih belonged to Joseph Colony Lahore and was a sanitary worker and a father of three children, having a wife and old parents. He was convicted of insulting the prophet Muhammad.

A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged on March 8, 2013, in which the applicant stated that Sawan used derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad. He was then arrested and sent to judicial lock-up first in Lahore and then to Faisalabad.The attached steel market of Badami Bagh's workers in collusion with extremists in the mob attacked Joseph Colony for revenge from Christians and demanded to hand over Sawan Masih for execution at the spot. The residents had no option but to vacate the colony leaving behind their hard-earned valuables.Most of the families fled, around 200 houses burnt and looted including Sawan's house. Sawan Masih was convicted on March 27, 2014, in the court of Ch. Ghulam Murtaza, Additional Sessions Judge Lahore for offence u/s 295-C PPC and sentenced to death along with a fine was imposed.Naveed Walter, President of Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) said that the charges of blasphemy are in fact the results of personal grudges, biased behaviours and discriminatory practices, the verdict on the Sawan Masih case has proved again after Asia bibi's case.He added, "The blasphemy cases processed slower because in such cases the free and fair trials also become a challenge, the basic principles of criminal justice is ignored as in Sawan's case, the trial court completely ignored a serious lapse in the prosecution case of 33 hours of unexplained inordinate delay of recording the FIR over such a sensitive issue by the complainant, the trial court based on the conviction on second version of the complainant recorded in the supplementary statement of March 15, 2013, after eight days of occurrence in a poor attempt to remove the lacuna earlier pointed out by the Supreme Court on 13th March 2013 in Suo Moto proceedings, the trial court failed to take judicial notice of the false story in which the complainant stated that suddenly the accused started uttering derogatory remarks, the statement of the accused under section 342 CrPC was completely ignored by the trial court in which he stated that he have deep respect for Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his own beliefs do not allow him to commit blasphemy of any prophet".Naveed Walter said that the victims of blasphemy face exacerbated trauma amid delays in their cases reaching trial and justice, bear spitting and abusive arguing like infidels and inhuman insulting behaviours, violent attitudes, sufferings and face extreme hardships. He said the victims of blasphemy need proper diets, health and ensure their safety in prisons and during court hearings, he added.The HRFP has been raising voice for justice to blasphemy victims and against all discriminatory practices against minorities in Pakistan. (ANI)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 13: KXIP need a collective performance from batsmen and bowlers, says Wasim Jaffer

Kings XI Punjab KXIP batting coach Wasim Jaffer feels that the team has not performed together as a unit in the ongoing Indian Premier League IPL. Kings XI Punjab has now lost four matches out of five and the side now faces an uphill battle...

Encore’s India Operation Amongst Champions of Inclusion and Designated One of the 100 Best Companies for Women in India for Third Consecutive Year

Gurugram, Haryana, India Business Wire India The Working Mother Research Institute WMRI, in partnership with the Avtar Group, Indias leading diversity advocate and workplace inclusion authority, has awarded Encores India-based operations, ...

CPI(M)'s Tarigami calls for urgent steps to revive horticulture sector in J&K

CPIM leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami on Thursday urged Jammu and Kashmir administration to take immediate steps for the revival of the horticulture sector in the region. In a communication to the Lieutenant Governors Advisor K K Sharma and ...

SC refuses to entertain plea of lawyers' body for Rs 20 lakh loan due to pandemic

The Supreme Court Thursday refused to entertain a plea filed by a lawyers body seeking direction to the Centre to waive interest on loan to its members and granting Rs 20 lakh credit to the association on account of financial problems being...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020