Kathmandu logged over 10,000 Covid-19 cases in a week

Nepal's Ministry of Health and Population has urged people in the country to adopt more precautionary measures against Covid-19 as the national capital Kathmandu logged more than 10,000 cases in a week. Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, a spokesperson at the Ministry of Health and Population, reading out the request on behalf of the health body, alerted people to heighten their precautions as cases continued to rise.

"Kathmandu in a week has registered more than 10,000 cases of the coronavirus infection. With the ease in restrictions, the movement of people in the inner areas of Kathmandu has increased but the health protocols are not being followed which has boosted the number of cases. People arriving back to Kathmandu from various places are required to undergo quarantine for two weeks and return to work but it has not been followed strictly," Dr Gautam said. On Thursday, Kathmandu Valley -- which comprises Bhaktapur, Lalitpur and Kathmandu districts -- recorded 36.59 per cent of the confirmed Covid-19 cases across the country. Recording an all-time high single-day spike in cases, Nepal in the last 24 hours till Thursday late evening recorded 4, 364 new cases of viral infections.

Out of the fresh cases, Kathmandu alone logged a total of 2,085 cases while Bhaktapur reported 135 and Lalitpur recorded 320 new cases of coronavirus. The number of active cases reported in the capital is 12,441 while Bhaktapur has 1,126 and Lalitpur has 2,016 cases while the national COVID-19 tally stands at 98,617.

In the last 24 hours, Nepal conducted an all-time-high number of Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests with 18,473 samples tested for. Till date, Nepal has tested a total of 1,131,958 samples for the contagion. (ANI)

