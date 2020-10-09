Left Menu
45 countries who supported genocide of Uyghurs are themselves under authoritarian regimes: Activist

Rushan Abbas, an Uyghur-American activist, has hit out at the 45 countries who have signed a statement supporting the genocide of the Uyghurs, saying that the supporters of China are themselves under an authoritarian regime.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-10-2020 08:34 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 08:34 IST
Uyghur-American activist Rushan Abbas.. Image Credit: ANI

Rushan Abbas, an Uyghur-American activist, has hit out at the 45 countries who have signed a statement supporting the genocide of the Uyghurs, saying that the supporters of China are themselves under an authoritarian regime. "45 countries have signed a statement supporting the genocide of the Uyghurs. I cannot help but notice that most of these countries listed are authoritarian regimes themselves, or are in a position to be easily bought. These so-called friends of China have revealed the kind of barbaric regime they possess," Abbas said in a video message.

Speaking on the African nations who have supported China, Abbas urged the leaders to re-think about the possible onset of "colonialism of the modern age" and slavery. "To the African nations, how do you think you will end up when the regime takes control through debt-trap diplomacy? Are you content to usher in colonialism of the modern age and bring back slavery? The very tactics China uses at present to invest and pursue global domination through the Belt and Road Initiative are the very ways that the CCP lied to the Uyghurs, Tibetans, Mongolians, Hongkongers, and many more," she said.

While slamming the Islamic nations for supporting China's human rights violations on Muslims, she said, "To the Islamic countries that have chosen China's blood money over your faith and the lives of Muslims: when your people become aware of what you have done, what do you think will happen to your reputation? China is waging a war on Islam. Remember our warnings -- China is going to colonise each of your countries before it starts to, tries to colonise the West!" Urging the countries to save themselves, Rushan Abbas warned, "The judgment of eternity will not be in favour of those who deliberately defend evil. Do not be counted with China's shame and ultimate doom. It is time for the people of the world to rise against the CCP. Resist and save yourselves before it is too late."

Xinjiang region is home to around 10 million Uyghurs. The Turkic Muslim group, which makes up around 45 per cent of Xinjiang's population, has long accused China's authorities of cultural, religious and economic discrimination. About 7 per cent of the Muslim population in Xinjiang, has been incarcerated in an expanding network of "political re-education" camps, according to US officials and UN experts.

Classified documents known as the China Cables, accessed last year by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, threw light on how the Chinese government uses technology to control Uyghur Muslims worldwide. However, China regularly denies such mistreatment and says the camps provide vocational training.

People in the internment camps have described being subjected to forced political indoctrination, torture, beatings, and denial of food and medicine, and say they have been prohibited from practising their religion or speaking their language. Now, as Beijing denies these accounts, it also refuses to allow independent inspections into the regions, at the same time, which further fuels reports related to China's atrocities on the minority Muslims. (ANI)

