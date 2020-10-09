Three Afghan security force members killed, 3 injured in attacks by Taliban

Three Afghan security force members were killed and three others sustained injuries in two separate attacks by the Taliban on Thursday evening here, TOLO News reported.

Omar Zwak, spokesman for Helmand governor was quoted as saying that three security force members were killed and three more were wounded in two attacks by the Taliban in Helmand's highway and Nahri Saraj district on Thursday evening.

Further details are awaited.

