13 terrorists killed in Afghanistan's eastern Logar province

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 24 (ANI/Xinhua): A total of 13 terrorists have been confirmed dead as government forces launched an operation in Kharwar district of eastern Logar province in Afghanistan, provincial police spokesperson Shahpor Ahmadzai said on Thursday. The restive district, according to the official, was under Taliban attacks for the past couple of weeks, but the government forces including the army and police launched the operation on Wednesday and so far 13 terrorists have been killed.

No security personnel has been hurt, the official said. The ongoing operation will last until the area is cleared of the terrorists, he added.

The Taliban has not made a comment yet. (ANI/Xinhua)