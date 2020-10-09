Left Menu
Development News Edition

A former R&AW officer unravels the path to 1984 in his book `The Khalistan Conspiracy'

A former intelligence officer with the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), GBS Sidhu has written how pro-Khalistan sentiments and Sikh extremism "were deliberately encouraged and then crushed with a heavy hand to draw political mileage".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 21:31 IST
A former R&AW officer unravels the path to 1984 in his book `The Khalistan Conspiracy'
The book published by HarperCollins will be released on October 24.. Image Credit: ANI

A former intelligence officer with the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), GBS Sidhu has written how pro-Khalistan sentiments and Sikh extremism "were deliberately encouraged and then crushed with a heavy hand to draw political mileage". The upcoming book `The Khalistan Conspiracy', is a first-person account that brings out little-known facts about the Khalistan movement and the role of senior politicians of the time "in creating and sustaining it".

The book published by HarperCollins will be released on October 24. "The contents of this book revolve around a two-phased, top-secret operation, which I name "Operation Bhindranwale-Khalistan". It was initiated and managed by some senior and influential Congress leaders operating from the prime minister's residential office at 1 Akbar Road, New Delhi," said author GBS Sidhu.

"Normally, no records are kept of such operations, and everything is decided verbally. However, as that operation had some external ramifications, the R&AW became involved in one form or the other. It was in that context that I had my own personal experiences and insights related to the operation, and they form the core of this book...," he added. Sidhu, who served in R&AW for twenty-six years and retired as Special Secretary in 1998 said, "What was the final solution to the Punjab / Khalistan problem that the 1 Akbar Road group wanted? Was it to ensure maximum impact on their potential voters in the next general elections? Why was the hope of a negotiated settlement with moderate Akali Dal leaders kept dangling till the very end of May 1984, a few days before Operation Blue Star was launched?... Why were other comparatively less harmful solutions to capture Bhindranwale from the Golden Temple complex overruled?... The purpose of this book is to unravel the truth behind the developments leading to Operation Blue Star and its aftermath."

Swati Chopra, Executive Editor of Harpercollins India, said, "The anti-Sikh violence of 1984 following Indira Gandhi's brutal assassination, Operation Blue Star and its aftermath earlier that year, and the period of militancy that followed in Punjab form a dark chapter of our contemporary history. The author, who witnessed some of these events at close quarters and others from behind the scenes, has attempted to bring to light hitherto unknown facts, making this a brave and important book that everyone who cares about truth, justice and reconciliation must read." With a timeline that moves seven years before to a decade after 1984, the book strives to answer critical questions that continue to linger till today.

The narrative moves from Punjab to Canada, the US, Europe and Delhi, looking to sift the truth from the "political obfuscation and opportunism, examining the role that the ruling party allegedly played", and the heart-rending violence that devoured thousands of innocent lives in its aftermath. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: 2,958 new cases, 38 deaths in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarhs COVID-19 count reached 1,37,570 after 2,958 people were detected with the infection on Friday, while the number of people who have been discharged increased to 1,08,935, an official said. Thirty-eight deaths recorded during th...

U.S. expects over 1 mln COVID-19 antibody doses from Regeneron, Lilly in 2020

The U.S. government expects to be able to provide at no cost more than 1 million doses of antibody treatments for COVID-19 similar to the one President Donald Trump received to treat his illness, according to a top U.S. health official on F...

Eateries in Thane to reopen from tomorrow

Restaurants, food courts and bars in Thane city can reopen from Saturday, the civic body has said. These establishments can remain open between 7 am to 11.30 pm, said an official of the Thane Municipal Corporation.Eateries can reopen in Mir...

Rallying-WRC adds Monza to calendar as final round of the season

Rally Monza, based at the Italian Grand Prix circuit outside Milan, has been added to the world rally championship calendar as the final round of a COVID-19 hit season, organisers said on Friday. The Dec. 4-6 short format asphalt event, wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020