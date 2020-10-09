US Deputy Secy of State Biegun to visit India, Bangladesh next week
US Deputy Secretary of State, Stephen E. Biegun will be in India on a three-day visit next week that will focus on advancing the United States-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and how the two countries can work together to advance peace and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the globe. He will be arriving on October 12. The deputy secretary will meet with senior government officials and deliver keynote remarks at the India-US Forum.
"Building on Secretary Pompeo's October 6 meeting with Indian Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar and ahead of the US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue later this year, Deputy Secretary Biegun's engagements in India will focus on advancing the United States-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and how the United States and India can work together to advance peace, prosperity, and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the globe," according to US State Department statement. The statement said that Biegun will visit Dhaka from October 14-16 to meet with senior government officials and reaffirm the United States-Bangladesh partnership.
"The Deputy Secretary's engagements in Bangladesh will focus on advancing our common vision of a free, open, inclusive, peaceful, and secure Indo-Pacific region with shared prosperity for all, US-Bangladesh cooperation on COVID-19 response and recovery efforts and sustainable economic development," the statement said. (ANI)
