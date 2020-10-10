Left Menu
Development News Edition

Emergency declared in Russia's Krasnoyarsk territory over fuel leak - Emergencies Ministry

Moscow [Russia], October 10 (ANI/Sputnik) Emergency has been declared in the Kezhemsky District in the eastern part of Russia's Krasnoyarsk Territory after some 500 liters (over 132 gallons) of fuel leaked from a barge to the Angara River, the regional department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 10-10-2020 13:48 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 13:33 IST
Emergency declared in Russia's Krasnoyarsk territory over fuel leak - Emergencies Ministry
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Emergency has been declared in the Kezhemsky District in the eastern part of Russia's Krasnoyarsk Territory after some 500 liters (over 132 gallons) of fuel leaked from a barge to the Angara River, the regional department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said in a statement on Saturday. "Starting from October 9, the emergency regime has been declared in the Kezhemsky District over the leak of oil products to the Angara River," the statement said.

The authorities of the Kezhemsky District told Sputnik that the incident involved the leak of 500 liters of diesel fuel to the river. "There are no oil patches, the consequences have been eliminated. A group of representatives of the Investigative Committee, the department of the Interior Ministry, the Department for Combating Economic Crimes, the administration, and three more rescuers have arrived at the site," the local authorities added.

This year, Russia has faced several significant pollution incidents, with the biggest one having occurred in the city of Norilsk, the Krasnoyarsk Territory, in late May, when more than 20,000 tonnes of fuel leaked out of a ruptured tank at the Heat and Power Plant No3, turning two Arctic rivers crimson.

TRENDING

Motorola launches new Android 10 Smart TV range with Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio

Kenya to mark Huduma Day on October 10, Matiang’i confirms public holiday

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

Joker 2 updates: Director talks on second movie, Joaquin Phoenix was offered $50mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Specter of election chaos raises questions on military role

Its a question Americans are unaccustomed to considering in a presidential election campaign Could voting, vote-counting or the post-vote reaction become so chaotic that the U.S. military would intervene The answer is yes, but only in an ...

Police crack down on marathon anti-Kremlin protest in Russia's Far East

Police in Russias Far East broke up a long-running anti-Kremlin protest with force on Saturday, detaining 25 people according to local authorities, in response to what they called an illegal attempt to erect protest tents in a central squar...

Ricky Ponting is working on getting my pull shot perfect, says Shimron Hetmyer

Learning the art of playing a perfect pull shot from the peerless Ricky Ponting is a dream that Shimron Hetmyer is living during his stint with the Delhi Capitals. The explosive middle-order batsman showed glimpses of his destructive sel...

Kyrgyz deputy speaker calls for new nomination of prime minister fearing more unrest

Bishkek Kyrgyzstan, October 10 ANISputnik - Aida Kasymalieva, the Deputy Speaker of the Kyrgyz parliament, said on Saturday that it was necessary to nominate a new candidate for the post of Prime Minister as the current pick, Sadyr Japarov,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020