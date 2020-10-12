Left Menu
Kyrgyz President re-imposes state of emergency in Bishkek: Office

Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov has re-imposed the state of emergency in Bishkek, a spokesperson for his office told Sputnik on Monday, explaining that the move is due to the parliament's inaction.

12-10-2020
Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov has re-imposed the state of emergency in Bishkek, a spokesperson for his office told Sputnik on Monday, explaining that the move is due to the parliament's inaction.

The parliament has failed to discuss the state of emergency, introduced late last week amid the unrest, in due time. Therefore, the state of emergency should be abandoned under the Kyrgyz legislation, the spokesperson explained. The new decree says that the state of emergency will be in force through October 19. However, if the parliament fails to approve this decree, the state of emergency will be automatically lifted on October 15.

"Kyrgyz Republic President Sooronbay Jeenbekov has signed a decree, according to which the state of emergency on the territory of Bishkek is re-imposed," the spokesperson said.

