Road accident in Switzerland leaves 14 people injured

Zurich [Switzerland], October 12 (ANI/Sputnik): Fourteen people sustained injuries in the Swiss city of Zurich as a result of a collision between a truck and a tram in the city's west, local police said on Monday. "On Monday morning ... in Zurich's Altstetten quarter a road accident occurred, involving a tram and a truck. Fourteen people sustained injuries as a result," the police said.

According to the press release, there was an 11-year-old child among the injured. All of the injuries were of mild severity. The preliminary version is that the truck driver smashed into the tram when attempting a driving manoeuvre. (ANI/Sputnik)

