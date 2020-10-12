Left Menu
Shringla, Biegun participate in 4th session of India-US forum

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday participated alongside U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, who is here for a three-day visit, in the opening session of the fourth India-US Forum

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 20:37 IST
Beigun, on Monday arrived in New Delhi for his visit with an aim to advance the United States-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. Image Credit: ANI

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday participated alongside U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, who is here for a three-day visit, in the opening session of the fourth India-US Forum "Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla participated along with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun in the opening session of the 4th India-US Forum," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

Beigun, on Monday, arrived in New Delhi for his visit with an aim to advance the United States-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership "Pleased to welcome U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun to New Delhi. I'm looking forward to productive meetings over the next few days," tweeted US ambassador to India, Kenneth Juster.

The deputy secretary will meet with senior Indian government officials and deliver keynote remarks at the India-US Forum. The visit to India comes ahead of the forthcoming Indo-US 2+2 talks at the foreign and defence ministerial level. According to the State Department statement, Biegun's engagements in India will focus on advancing the United States-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and how the United States and India can work together to advance peace, prosperity, and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the globe.

After India, the diplomat will depart for Dhaka from October 14-16 to meet with senior government officials and reaffirm the United States-Bangladesh partnership. "The Deputy Secretary's engagements in Bangladesh will focus on advancing our common vision of a free, open, inclusive, peaceful, and secure Indo-Pacific region with shared prosperity for all, US-Bangladesh cooperation on COVID-19 response and recovery efforts and sustainable economic development," the statement said. (ANI)

