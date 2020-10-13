Left Menu
WHO expects to see COVID-19 vaccine by end of 2020 at earliest

The World Health Organization (WHO) believes that a vaccine against the coronavirus disease will be ready for registration by the end of 2020 or early next year at the earliest, Soumya Swaminathan, the WHO chief scientist, said on Monday.

ANI | Geneva | Updated: 13-10-2020 00:45 IST
WHO expects to see COVID-19 vaccine by end of 2020 at earliest
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Geneva [Switzerland], October 13 (ANI/Sputnik): The World Health Organization (WHO) believes that a vaccine against the coronavirus disease will be ready for registration by the end of 2020 or early next year at the earliest, Soumya Swaminathan, the WHO chief scientist, said on Monday. "As you know, we have about 40 vaccine candidates now in some stage of clinical trials, and 10 of them are in the phase three trials, which are the late-stage clinical trials, which will tell us about both the efficacy and the safety. So, the best we could make a guess or predict, looking at when a trial started and when it is likely to have enough data to submit to the regulators, is [at] earliest from December of 2020 into the early part of 2021," Swaminathan told reporters.

Countries have been developing dozens of vaccines since the start of the outbreak earlier this year, but none have passed the WHO-approved phase 3 trials so far. Many vaccines are expected to be registered with the WHO by the end of the year. To date, more than 37 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.07 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI/Sputnik)

