Civilian death toll from hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh rises to 31

Yerevan [Armenia], October 13 (ANI/Sputnik): Artak Beglaryan, the human rights ombudsman of the self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, said on Monday that at least 31 civilians had died since the hostilities broke out in the disputed region last month. On Sunday, the civilian death toll in the conflict-torn region stood at 25.

"On recent days 3 wounded civilians have died at the hospital. Also my staff today was informed on 3 new unreported civilian deaths who were killed by #Azerbaijan. So, the overall civilian casualties are now at least 31 in #Artsakh/#Karabakh, we'll publish the updated names later," Beglaryan wrote on Twitter. The deadly confrontation between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the disputed Armenian-dominated region of Nagorno-Karabakh erupted on September 27.

Following the 10-hour talks in Moscow, Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to cease hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh starting Saturday noon. Over the weekend, the sides have accused each other of violating the truce. (ANI/Sputnik)