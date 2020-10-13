UK police dealing with security alert in Central London Hospital

The London Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday that it was dealing with a security alert at the St. Thomas Hospital in central London, and would provide further information as soon as it had more details about the incident.

"Police are dealing with a security alert at St Thomas' Hospital, SE1. We will provide further info when known," the Lambeth borough Police said on Twitter.

The Westminster bridge had been closed to traffic. (ANI/Sputnik)

