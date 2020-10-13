Africa's COVID-19 cases pass 1.58 mln as death toll hits 38,597

Left Menu
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 positive cases across the African continent has reached 1,584,484 as of Tuesday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

13-10-2020
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], October 13 (ANI/Xinhua): The total number of confirmed COVID-19 positive cases across the African continent has reached 1,584,484 as of Tuesday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said. The Africa CDC, a specialized healthcare agency of African Union Commission, said in a statement that the number of deaths due to illnesses related to the pandemic reached 38,597 as of Tuesday afternoon.

The Africa CDC said the number of people who have recovered from the infectious virus across the continent has reached 1,312,128 so far. The continental disease control and prevention agency also said that the most COVID-19 affected African countries in terms of the number of positive cases include South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, Ethiopia, and Nigeria.

The Southern Africa region is the most COVID-19 affected region both in terms of the number of confirmed positive cases as well as the number of deaths. The Northern Africa region is the second most COVID-19-affected African region. According to figures from the continental disease control and prevention agency, six African countries account for approximately 90 percent of the new COVID-19 cases reported since the last week.

The six African countries include Morocco, reporting 29 percent of the new cases, South Africa, accounting for 20 percent, and Tunisia, accounting for 20 percent. (ANI/Xinhua)

