Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pandemic pushes forward new generation of African cyclists

That may soon change thanks to a generation of African cycling activists who have been given a boost by the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to avoid crowded public transport. Last month, after 10 years of campaigning, authorities finally told Costa he could help plan bike lanes in part of Abidjan, Ivory Coast's commercial capital.

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2020 15:58 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 15:30 IST
Pandemic pushes forward new generation of African cyclists
Image Credit: Pexels

Wearing a bright green helmet, cyclist Andy Costa weaves a dangerous path through trucks barrelling down the streets of Abidjan in the Ivory Coast.

Africa's traffic-clogged cities make it the world's deadliest continent for pedestrians and cyclists, according to the World Health Organisation. Many lack pavements, let alone bike lanes. That may soon change thanks to a generation of African cycling activists who have been given a boost by the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to avoid crowded public transport.

Last month, after 10 years of campaigning, authorities finally told Costa he could help plan bike lanes in part of Abidjan, Ivory Coast's commercial capital. "They are part of the solution, to make roads more fluid, even for health problems," Jacques Gabriel Ehouo, mayor of the central business district of Plateau, told Reuters after meeting with Costa.

"Cycling can contribute to the fight against COVID-19 because social distancing is naturally respected," he said. Costa, who wore his helmet throughout the meeting, has big ambitions.

"Our focus was Ivory Coast, but the goal is to make Africa and the continent cyclable," he said. Lack of infrastructure is not the only problem. Kenya's capital Nairobi began expanding cycle lanes five years ago and is now constructing several through the heart of the business district.

But cars often encroach on the lanes, or authorities do not maintain them, so cycling is still dangerous, said Cyprine Odada, an organiser for the Nairobi chapter of Critical Mass, a global alliance of cycling organisations that campaigns for better road safety. Despite being six months pregnant, she and hundreds of others cycled slowly through Nairobi's streets this month to commemorate a friend killed while cycling. Odada is petitioning to Parliament to improve legal protections for cyclists.

PANDEMIC SURGE COVID-19 might help. The pandemic triggered a surge of interest in cycling, Odada said, partly because the government ordered public minibuses to leave some seats empty for social distancing. The buses, normally hugely overcrowded, are the only affordable transport for many.

"With COVID we've had a lot of beginners reaching out, people who want to know about how safe it is to cycle in Nairobi," she said. In Cape Town, cycling activist Lebogang Mokwena used to get a couple of enquiries a week about teaching people to ride. Since the pandemic hit she receives them almost every day.

She has taught around 200 women to ride in the past three years, she said. Some do not have access to bikes, or might belong to cultures where women do not traditionally ride. Many perceive biking as a sport rather than a method of transport, Mokwena said. "Black women tend not to be cyclists, not because they don't want to, but because they've never had the opportunity to learn," she said. She only learned to cycle at the age of 30 after moving to New York.

Mokwena is Cape Town's "Bicycle Mayor", a designation from the global cycling advocacy group Bycs, who also have "mayors" in Nairobi and Gaberone, Botswana and Kampala, Uganda to build cycling communities and engage with local government. Ivorian activist Costa says his main aim is to change perceptions that cycling is for the rural poor. His organisation 'MyDream for Africa' makes videos with celebrities such as soccer star Didier Drogba to promote cycling. "The bicycle is the transport of the future," he said.

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

North Korea on virus threat: 'Under safe and stable control'

North Korea on Tuesday called on the worlds governments to display effective leadership in the fight against COVID-19 and said its own measures against the pandemic, which it called preemptive, timely and strong, ensured it had the threat u...

India reports current account surplus for second straight qtr at 3.9 pc of GDP in April-June

Indias current account surplus increased to USD 19.8 billion or 3.9 per cent of GDP for the June quarter as merchandise imports declined amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Reserve Bank said on Wednesday. The countrys current account surplus ha...

Kenya's economy likely to expand by 3.1% this year - central bank

Kenyas economy is likely to grow by 3.1 this year, the central bank governor said on Wednesday, reflecting growing optimism in the East African nation as it navigates its way through the coronavirus crisis. Patrick Njoroges forecast is by f...

Owaisi outrages over court ruling in Babri mosque demolition case

Expressing outrage over the verdict of a special CBI court that acquitted all 32 accused, including BJP veteran L K Advani, in the Babri mosque case, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday called it obnoxious and said the central agency ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020