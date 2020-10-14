Indian envoy meets French diplomats, discusses bilateral cooperation

The Ambassador of India to France, Jawed Ashraf met two French diplomats here on Wednesday to discuss bilateral and international cooperation between the two nations. Ashraf met Henri Verdier, Ambassador for Digital Affairs Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, and Stephane Daguin, Cabinet Director to Jean-Baptiste Djebbari, MoS, Ministry of Transport, France, according to the Twitter page of India in France.

"Amb @jawedashraf5 met @HenriVerdier, Amb for Digital Affairs Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs & had wide ranging discussions on bilateral & international cooperation to secure our cyber space & create opportunities for our people through digital partnership," tweeted India in France. "Ambassador @JawedAshraf5 met Mr. Daguin, DirCab to @Djebbari JB, French MoS, Ministry of Transport. French Cos. already have strong presence in transport & infrastructure sector in India. Looking to deepen business & research partnership for smart and green transportation," said India in France in another tweet. (ANI)