Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday called for a boost in the production of two Russian vaccines against COVID-19 and urged to fill the country's market first.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 14-10-2020 20:08 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 20:08 IST
Putin calls for boost in production of two Russian vaccines against COVID-19
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], October 14 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday called for a boost in the production of two Russian vaccines against COVID-19 and urged to fill the country's market first.

"We need to boost production of our first vaccine and the second one, and, of course, we have to fill the Russian market with this medication, first of all," Putin said.

The President congratulated Vector research centre with registering their coronavirus vaccine, which became the second vaccine to be registered in Russia. (ANI/Sputnik)

