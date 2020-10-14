Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sitharaman discusses global economic outlook at G20 Finance Ministers and CB Governors Meet

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday participated in the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting, where she discussed the global economic outlook and response to the COVID-19 crisis.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2020 23:47 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 23:47 IST
Sitharaman discusses global economic outlook at G20 Finance Ministers and CB Governors Meet
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday participated in the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting, where she discussed the global economic outlook and response to the COVID-19 crisis. "Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman participated in the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting today to discuss the global economic outlook and response to COVID-19 crisis along with other G20 Finance Track issues for 2020," said the Ministry of Finance in a Twitter post.

During the meeting, Sitharaman said that India, as a co-chair of the G20 Framework Working Group, had ensured that the commitments of G20 Action Plan for COVID-19 have been updated to keep it effective as the crisis evolves. "India as co-chair of the G20 Framework Working Group has ensured that the commitments in G20 Action Plan in response to COVID19 are updated to keep it relevant and effective as the crisis evolves," tweeted Ministry of Finance.

"Smt @nsitharaman joined G20 Finance Ministers and CB Governors in agreeing to extend the G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) for a period of 6 months till June 2021," said the Ministry of Finance in another tweet. Sitharaman further said that international policy coordination on sovereign debt restructuring should be focused on helping low-income countries to overcome the financial stress caused by the pandemic.

"Smt. @nsitharaman stated that international policy coordination on sovereign debt restructuring should primarily be guided by the objective of helping low income countries to overcome the fiscal stress caused by COVID19 pandemic," said Ministry of Finance. More G20 meetings are expected to take place in preparation for the 2020 G20 Leaders' Summit, which will be held from November 21 to 22.

This year's G20 leaders summit under the theme of "Realising opportunities of the 21st century for all" will be held in an online format amid the coronavirus pandemic, the G20 Saudi Secretariat said in a statement. The summit will be chaired by Saudi Arabian King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. (ANI)

TRENDING

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Azeri leader warns of consequences if Armenia moves on gas pipelines

Do we have any chance for The Vampire Diaries Season 9 in future?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

4 PFI suspects questioned by ED

Four alleged Popular Front of India activists, who were arrested when they were gong to Hathras, were quizzed by the Enforcement Directorate in Uttar Pradeshs Mathura district for around five hours, an official said. The team was given a gr...

EXCLUSIVE-Trump administration to consider adding China's Ant Group to trade blacklist -sources

The U.S. State Department has submitted a proposal for the Trump administration to add Chinas Ant Group to a trade blacklist, according to two people familiar with the matter, before the fintech arm of e-commerce giant Alibaba is slated to ...

Dubai launches virtual working programme for overseas professionals

Dubai has launched a new programme that enables overseas remote working professionals to live in the city while continuing to serve their employers in their home country. The move offers remote workers and their families the opportunity to ...

UK PM Johnson tells EU he is 'disappointed' with Brexit deal progress

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, that he was disappointed there had not been more progress in Brexit trade talks, his office said on Wednesday.The Prime Minister noted the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020