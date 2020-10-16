Left Menu
Development News Edition

PDM rally to start in Pakistan's Gujranwala soon, govt trying to obstruct it

The Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) first anti-government protest is going to take place in Gujranwala within hours.

ANI | Gujranwala | Updated: 16-10-2020 15:59 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 15:59 IST
PDM rally to start in Pakistan's Gujranwala soon, govt trying to obstruct it
PDM Rally heading towards Gujranwala (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) first anti-government protest is going to take place in Gujranwala within hours. The opposition comprising 11 parties including PML-N (Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz), PPP (Pakistan Peoples Party), and JUI-F (Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl) will be holding the Gujranwala Rally today.

The anti-government rally is organised to protest against army atrocities and demand for PM Imran Khan's resignation in the backdrop of corruption, economic slowdown, and poor governance. Pakistan is under tremendous pressure owing to the coronavirus pandemic which has worsened the decay already existing in the system.

Balochistan, POK (Pakistan-occupied Kasmir), GB (Gilgit-Baltistan), Sindh, and now Punjab are also under pressure to form different political groups to stop this decay. A large gathering of PML-N supporters was witnessed in Punjab province before the start of the rally. Anti-government protesters shouting slogans like "Look who has arrived, Lion is here." The PML-N supporters swarmed the streets with Nawaz Sharif's placards accompanied with music, who will virtually address the rally from London today.

The protestors had already started pouring in Gujranwala since last night, where the whole atmosphere reverberated with the slogans like, "Ek take me do Niyazi" referring to the shady performance of Imran Khan as the PM of Pakistan. In order to foil the rally, the Punjab administration in connivance with Pak Army and centre started blocking the road leading to the rally spot. About 5,000 police personnel were deployed along the road leading to the Jinnah stadium.

People coming from other places to participate in the rally with their own vehicles were stopped four-five km away from the venue. Also, containers were put in the middle of the road to block the entry of the protesters. Truck/container drivers who were bound to leave for Karachi with goods were forcibly stopped by the police and the trucks/containers were placed in the middle of the road to obstruct the path of the protesters. "Nothing was paid to us (truck/container drivers) and we are left in the middle of the road", said a truck driver when asked about the reimbursement.

Top opposition leaders including JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Maryam Nawaz, and Bilawal Bhutto are scheduled to address participants at the stadium. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Finnish PM leaves EU summit as 'precautionary' measure

Another day at the European Union summit, another leader gone away. Finlands Prime Minister Sanna Marin said Friday that she had left the summit of heads of states and governments in Belgium on its final day as a precautionary measure after...

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad tests positive for COVID-19

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday tested positive for COVID-19 infection. The Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha is home quarantined and has requested those who came in contact with him to follow protocol.I have tested positive fo...

Uncertain pace of recovery in global auto demand may continue to weigh on Tata Motors, JLR: Moody's

Moodys Investors Service on Friday said the uncertain pace of recovery in global auto demand will continue to weigh on Tata Motors Ltd TML and its wholly owned subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc over the next 12-18 months. However,...

China rapidly expands use of experimental COVID-19 vaccines

China is rapidly increasing the number of people receiving its experimental coronavirus vaccines, with a city offering one to the general public and a biotech company providing another free to students going abroad. The city of Jiaxing, sou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020