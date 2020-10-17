Afghan deputy FM meets new Indian ambassador Rudrendra Tandon
ANI | Kabul | Updated: 17-10-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 15:54 IST
Afghanistan Deputy Foreign Minister Mirwais Naib had an introductory meeting with newly appointed Indian Ambassador Rudrendra Tandon here today.
"They discussed bilateral issues of mutual interest and agreed to work on priorities from both sides," tweeted Indian Embassy in Kabul.
Tandon has earlier served as Ambassador of India to ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations). (ANI)
