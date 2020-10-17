Left Menu
Afghan deputy FM meets new Indian ambassador Rudrendra Tandon

Afghanistan Deputy Foreign Minister Mirwais Naib had an introductory meeting with newly appointed Indian Ambassador Rudrendra Tandon here today.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 17-10-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 15:54 IST
Indian Ambassador Rudrendra Tandon with Afghan Deputy Foreign Minister Mirwais Naib (Photo credit: Indian Embassy in Kabul Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

"They discussed bilateral issues of mutual interest and agreed to work on priorities from both sides," tweeted Indian Embassy in Kabul.

Tandon has earlier served as Ambassador of India to ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations). (ANI)

