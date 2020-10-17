Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia records 38 ceasefire violations in Syria over past 24 hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 38 ceasefire violations in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 23 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 17-10-2020 15:59 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 15:59 IST
Russia records 38 ceasefire violations in Syria over past 24 hours - Defense Ministry
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], October 17 (ANI/Sputnik): The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 38 ceasefire violations in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 23 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday. "The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered 38 cases of firing (according to the Syrian side - 32) in the provinces of Idlib (28), Aleppo (3), Latakia (7). The Turkish side has registered 23 truce breaches (the Russian part of the representation has confirmed 0)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

In a separate bulletin, the ministry reported that another 456 Syrian refugees, including 137 women and 233 children, had returned to their home country from Lebanon. The Syrian army engineering units, meanwhile, have cleared of mines 1.7 hectares (4.2 acres) of land in the settlements of Duma in Damascus province, as well as Jasim and Al Harah in Daraa province. Another 25 explosive devices have been detected and destroyed. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Dinosaur skeleton fetches three million euros; COVID-19 increases risks for cancer patients and more

Mexico's ex-defense minister detained in U.S. at request of DEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

PM Narendra Modi chair COVID-19 review meeting; cautions against complacency, calls for keeping up efforts to contain pandemic.

PM Narendra Modi chair COVID-19 review meeting cautions against complacency, calls for keeping up efforts to contain pandemic....

HDFC Bank consolidated net profit rises 16 pc to Rs 7,703 crore in September quarter: Exchange filing.

HDFC Bank consolidated net profit rises 16 pc to Rs 7,703 crore in September quarter Exchange filing....

Slovakia reports second-highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases

Slovakia registered its second-highest daily toll of new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the Health Ministry said, as the country battles a second wave of infections. Eleven people also died from the disease on Friday, the highest number of fatal...

Gadkari suggests formation of state water grid in Maharashtra to overcome flood crisis

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has requested the Maharashtra government to take initiative for preparation of detailed project report for formation of State Water Grid to overcome the recurring flood crisis in the state, an official statement...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020