Brazil's most populous state of Sao Paulo to make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory: Reports

The authorities of Brazil's most populous state of Sao Paulo would make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory, national media reported, citing governor Joao Doria.

ANI | Sao Paulo | Updated: 17-10-2020 16:28 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 16:28 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Sao Paulo [Brazil], October 17 (ANI/Sputnik): The authorities of Brazil's most populous state of Sao Paulo would make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory, national media reported, citing governor Joao Doria. According to the Folha newspaper, only people with certain health conditions would be exempt from the campaign.

The law, signed by President Jair Bolsonaro in February, provides for the possibility of mandatory vaccination. The Brazilian leader, however, has since said that no one could force citizens to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and that the vaccination will be voluntary at the federal level. The state of Sao Paulo is the most populous in Brazil, as well as the worst-hit by the pandemic. Since the onset of the epidemic, it has registered over 1 million COVID-19 cases, including nearly 38,000 deaths. (ANI/Sputnik)

